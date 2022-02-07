Hush Market Capitalization Hits $1.27 Million (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 46.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $2,363.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hush has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.84 or 0.00293872 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00081492 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00110352 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003400 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

