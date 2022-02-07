Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.91 and last traded at C$6.76. 15,721,131 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 8,965,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.43.
The firm has a market cap of C$6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.76.
Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:HSE)
