HYCON (HYC) Reaches One Day Volume of $25,068.00

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last week, HYCON has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One HYCON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HYCON has a market capitalization of $410,039.82 and $25,068.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 192.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00150867 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000074 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

