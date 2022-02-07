Hydra (HYDRA) Price Reaches $9.96 on Major Exchanges

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $85.73 million and $799,540.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hydra has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for about $9.96 or 0.00022675 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,125.86 or 0.07115959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00055317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,816.00 or 0.99746255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00055369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,486,734 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.