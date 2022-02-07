Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Trading 6.9% Higher

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.25. 20,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 661,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $123.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,225 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 452.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,630,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 788,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

