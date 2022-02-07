HyperDAO (HDAO) Hits Market Cap of $93.08 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $93.08 million and approximately $541,152.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 52% against the US dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00042902 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00107680 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HDAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

