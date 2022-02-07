I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Sold by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,420 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 0.74% of I-Mab worth $41,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth $1,508,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,371,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in I-Mab by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,411,000 after acquiring an additional 17,712 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in I-Mab by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

NASDAQ:IMAB traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.19. 3,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,217. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.01.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

