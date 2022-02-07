IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMG. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$2.80 target price for the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.18.

IMG stock opened at C$3.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.40. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.