ichi.farm (ICHI) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00050835 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.33 or 0.07148482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00054301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,259.95 or 0.99892058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00054442 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006586 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.