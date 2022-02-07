Idle (IDLE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.33 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Idle has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00003791 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $6.33 million and $83,191.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00051049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.36 or 0.07129424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00054563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,013.66 or 0.99321421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,766,063 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

