IGM Financial Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.06 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of IGM Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.03. Desjardins also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$890.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$882.00 million.

IGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.00.

Shares of TSE IGM opened at C$45.27 on Monday. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$34.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48. The stock has a market cap of C$10.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.25%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

