Ignition Reaches One Day Volume of $343.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 61.9% against the dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $188,724.06 and approximately $343.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition's total supply is 1,519,814 coins and its circulating supply is 1,506,641 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

