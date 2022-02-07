ImageCoin Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $49,791.48 and approximately $73,872.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,127,880 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

