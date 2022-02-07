iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.230-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.60 million.iMedia Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.150-$-1.150 EPS.

Shares of IMBI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.17. 220,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,381. iMedia Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.51 million. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 33.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iMedia Brands will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

IMBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iMedia Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of iMedia Brands in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Landel C. Hobbs bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iMedia Brands stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of iMedia Brands worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

