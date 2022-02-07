iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.150-$-1.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $547 million-$547 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.92 million.iMedia Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iMedia Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of iMedia Brands in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

IMBI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.17. 220,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $133.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that iMedia Brands will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iMedia Brands news, Director Landel C. Hobbs acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iMedia Brands stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) by 369.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,716 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of iMedia Brands worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.