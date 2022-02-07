Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.23

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 135220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IMBBY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

