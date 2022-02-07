Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will report $50.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.00 million and the lowest is $47.00 million. Impinj reported sales of $36.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $188.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.70 million to $189.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $232.27 million, with estimates ranging from $221.90 million to $243.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Impinj.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. lifted their price target on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $54,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $27,226.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,010,827 shares of company stock valued at $79,130,883 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $53,585,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,295,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,631,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,613,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111,671 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $78.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

