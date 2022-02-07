Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Sold by HarbourVest Partners LLC

HarbourVest Partners LLC trimmed its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,058 shares during the period. Inari Medical comprises about 0.3% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Inari Medical worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,706,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,513,000 after buying an additional 124,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,496,000 after purchasing an additional 433,521 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,369,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,197,000 after purchasing an additional 122,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,500,000 after purchasing an additional 424,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,689,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,596,000 after purchasing an additional 291,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $4,717,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,500 shares of company stock worth $11,048,375 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NARI stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $73.57. 3,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,746. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.42 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.04.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $72.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NARI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

