Indexed Finance Trading Up 180.7% Over Last 7 Days (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.73 or 0.00008508 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 180.7% higher against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $80,511.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

