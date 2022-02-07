Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will post sales of $410,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $550,000.00 and the lowest is $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $440,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.65 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

INFI stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. The company has a market cap of $103.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.11.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.