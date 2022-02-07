Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will post sales of $410,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $550,000.00 and the lowest is $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $440,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.65 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.
INFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.22.
INFI stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. The company has a market cap of $103.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.11.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
