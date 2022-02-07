ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target Raised to €17.00 at UBS Group

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from €16.30 ($18.31) to €17.00 ($19.10) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.85) to €14.50 ($16.29) in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.85) to €15.40 ($17.30) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ING Groep from €10.70 ($12.02) to €10.90 ($12.25) in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.76.
ING Groep stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.34. 334,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,013,000 after buying an additional 2,201,849 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,320,000 after buying an additional 1,983,134 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after buying an additional 1,237,526 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,541,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,172,000. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
