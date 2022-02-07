ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target Raised to €17.00 at UBS Group

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from €16.30 ($18.31) to €17.00 ($19.10) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.85) to €14.50 ($16.29) in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.85) to €15.40 ($17.30) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ING Groep from €10.70 ($12.02) to €10.90 ($12.25) in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.76.

ING Groep stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.34. 334,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 25.83%. Analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,013,000 after buying an additional 2,201,849 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,320,000 after buying an additional 1,983,134 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after buying an additional 1,237,526 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,541,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,172,000. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

