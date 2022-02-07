Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Ingles Markets worth $18,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMKTA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 21.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 80,074 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the second quarter worth $2,036,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 26.1% during the third quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 141,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 29,208 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Ingles Markets in the second quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at $1,265,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

In other news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $769,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IMKTA opened at $82.00 on Monday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 4.84%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.