Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 440.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of INZY opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 69.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 18.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 9.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 24.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

