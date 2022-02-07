Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.32

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 1566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter.

Inpex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

