Insider Buying: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $12,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CXDO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.17. 31,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,898. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXDO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Crexendo during the second quarter worth $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crexendo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Crexendo by 86.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Crexendo by 24.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

CXDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.