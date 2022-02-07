Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys 23,640 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 23,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $454,597.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 12,935 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $242,143.20.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 85,209 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,601,929.20.
- On Monday, January 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 35,300 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $697,528.00.
- On Friday, January 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,240 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $688,197.60.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 78,480 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,878.40.
- On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 117,646 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,179,980.38.
- On Thursday, January 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 61,994 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,116.88.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 53,853 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,752.65.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $546,250.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 31,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $715,170.00.
Shares of CRCT stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.49. 133,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,754. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36.
Several research analysts have issued reports on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cricut by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,625,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Cricut by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
