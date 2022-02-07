Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys 23,640 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 23,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $454,597.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 12,935 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $242,143.20.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 85,209 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,601,929.20.

On Monday, January 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 35,300 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $697,528.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,240 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $688,197.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 78,480 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,878.40.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 117,646 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,179,980.38.

On Thursday, January 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 61,994 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,116.88.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 53,853 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,752.65.

On Monday, January 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $546,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 31,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $715,170.00.

Shares of CRCT stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.49. 133,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,754. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cricut by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,625,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Cricut by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

