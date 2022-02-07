Insider Buying: Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Major Shareholder Buys 5,193 Shares of Stock

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,846.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 991 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $5,936.09.

On Monday, January 31st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 100 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 400 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,392.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 14,925 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 597,313 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $4,115,486.57.

Shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.08. 70,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 11.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 1,299.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 191,006 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

