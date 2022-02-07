Insider Buying: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Acquires 7,994 Shares of Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.41. 30,319,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,425,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.90. The company has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Amundi acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $1,795,503,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 224.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $253,727,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after buying an additional 1,172,815 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

