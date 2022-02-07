Insider Buying: Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Purchases 14,868 Shares of Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 14,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $427,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 192,417 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 16,059 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $465,389.82.

On Monday, December 6th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 161,593 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,293,786.68.

On Friday, December 3rd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 305,816 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $9,871,740.48.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 308,698 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98.

NYSE:XM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.49. 2,184,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $54.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average of $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.05.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

