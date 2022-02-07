Insider Selling: Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Director Sells 1,384 Shares of Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) Director Alok K. Agrawal sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.35, for a total transaction of C$21,250.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$213,209.81.

Alok K. Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Alok K. Agrawal sold 1,856 shares of Celestica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.01, for a total transaction of C$29,723.28.

Shares of TSE:CLS traded down C$0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$15.03. 488,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,454. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.52. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.86 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.2600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLS shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Celestica to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

