Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CFO Sells 1,514 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,223.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Oak Street Health stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,869,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,487. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Oak Street Health by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,780 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,393,000 after acquiring an additional 253,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,805,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.