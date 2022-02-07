Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Sells 46,285 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $753,982.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 3rd, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $1,071,497.75.
  • On Monday, December 20th, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $1,049,743.80.
  • On Thursday, December 9th, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $1,159,439.25.

Shares of NYSE QS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.38. 5,558,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,431,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 10.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QuantumScape by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,694,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,187,000 after buying an additional 585,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QuantumScape by 47.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,827,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,078,000 after buying an additional 2,506,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in QuantumScape by 22.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,434,000 after buying an additional 525,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 42.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,122,000 after buying an additional 757,144 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in QuantumScape by 1,837.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,959,000 after buying an additional 1,554,473 shares during the period. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

