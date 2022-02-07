Insider Selling: Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $157,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $153,060.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $144,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $153,380.00.

Shares of SMLR traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.59. 43,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,384. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.13. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.17 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $531.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Semler Scientific by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 46,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Semler Scientific by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000. 35.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.