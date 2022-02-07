Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TMUS traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $122.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,420,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,773,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.26. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

