Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,688 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.82% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $80,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,820,000 after buying an additional 1,577,813 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 151.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 979,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,393,000 after purchasing an additional 589,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,985,000 after purchasing an additional 565,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,698,000 after purchasing an additional 447,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 95.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,222,000 after purchasing an additional 375,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NTLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Shares of NTLA stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,658. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.67.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.