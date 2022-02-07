Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $156.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $153.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.22.
ICE stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,760. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.90. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,872 shares of company stock worth $9,283,558. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,767,395,000 after buying an additional 135,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,748,000 after buying an additional 146,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,894,000 after purchasing an additional 456,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.
Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
