Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $156.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $153.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.22.

ICE stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,760. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.90. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,872 shares of company stock worth $9,283,558. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,767,395,000 after buying an additional 135,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,748,000 after buying an additional 146,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,894,000 after purchasing an additional 456,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

