Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $161.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $158.00 to $161.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.10% from the stock’s previous close.
ICE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.22.
Shares of ICE traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.68. 1,795,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.90. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
