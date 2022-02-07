International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO) Insider International Petroleum Corporation Purchases 92,176 Shares

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO) insider International Petroleum Corporation bought 92,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$708,833.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,176 shares in the company, valued at C$708,833.44.

Shares of TSE IPCO traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 45,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,820. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83. International Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of C$3.54 and a twelve month high of C$8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.72.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

