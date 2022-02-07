Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given New €3.15 Price Target at UBS Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from €3.10 ($3.48) to €3.15 ($3.54) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.65 ($2.98) to €2.75 ($3.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.81) to €2.70 ($3.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.15.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

ISNPY traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $18.47. 221,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,029. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $18.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.