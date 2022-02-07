Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Price Target Increased to €2.70 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from €2.50 ($2.81) to €2.70 ($3.03) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ISNPY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

ISNPY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.47. 221,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,029. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $18.81.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

