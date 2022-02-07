Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) PT Raised to €2.75

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Societe Generale from €2.65 ($2.98) to €2.75 ($3.09) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.81) to €2.70 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 221,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,029. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $18.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

