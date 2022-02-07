Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ISNPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $18.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $18.81.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.