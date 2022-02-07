Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,577 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.09% of Intuit worth $128,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $10.05 on Monday, hitting $554.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,815. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $602.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $156.89 billion, a PE ratio of 71.96, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.45.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.