Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.70

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.70 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 11752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

