Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,290 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 6.45% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $16,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 44.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 73,824 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,191,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 187.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 41,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,022,000.

PKB stock opened at $46.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.78. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

