Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 7.0% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $27,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,319,000 after purchasing an additional 99,035 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,439,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,837,000 after buying an additional 189,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,350,000 after buying an additional 660,280 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,400,000 after buying an additional 337,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,707,000 after buying an additional 552,028 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $155.80. The stock had a trading volume of 172,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,550. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $132.00 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

