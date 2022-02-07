Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Trading Up 6.5%

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U)’s share price was up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.79 and last traded at C$1.65. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.51.

In related news, Director Scott White sold 46,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total transaction of C$107,431.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 366,155 shares in the company, valued at C$847,074.69.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

