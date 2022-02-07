Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.37. 13,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,830. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $6.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

