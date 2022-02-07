InvestFeed 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.00 (IFT)

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. InvestFeed has a total market capitalization of $337,289.15 and approximately $5.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, InvestFeed has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One InvestFeed coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00043037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00107666 BTC.

InvestFeed Coin Profile

InvestFeed (CRYPTO:IFT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 coins. InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here . InvestFeed’s official message board is medium.com/@investFeed . The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestFeed is currently a cross-platform social trading platform in production for US Equities, available on Browser, Native iOS, and Native Android. In InvestFeed’s system, FEED Tokens (IFT) will play a key role in providing economic incentives so that the rational behavior of individuals results in common good. On InvestFeed’s platform, contributors will be rewarded for their work and incentivized to continue increasing the value of the community ecosystem. IFT Tokens will be of a standardized ERC20 form, so they can easily be integrated. Every feature in the InvestFeed platform that gives any added value to its user will require payment using IFT Tokens. Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives added value, will be entitled to receive IFT Token (IFT). “

Buying and Selling InvestFeed

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestFeed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestFeed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

