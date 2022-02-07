Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 7th (BNPQY, CABGY, CMPGY, CRARY, CYJBF, DLVHF, DNKEY, GRUB, ING, ISNPY)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 7th:
BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from €64.00 ($71.91) to €69.60 ($78.20). UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from 1,350.00 to 1,330.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)
had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,950 ($26.22) to GBX 2,100 ($28.23).
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from €14.60 ($16.40) to €14.70 ($16.52). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from €54.00 ($60.67) to €53.00 ($59.55).
Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from €151.00 ($169.66) to €110.00 ($123.60).
Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) had its price target boosted by Societe Generale from 114.00 to 120.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from 157.00 to 160.00.
Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from GBX 9,800 ($131.76) to GBX 6,100 ($82.01).
ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from €16.30 ($18.31) to €17.00 ($19.10). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its price target raised by Societe Generale from €2.65 ($2.98) to €2.75 ($3.09). Societe Generale currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from €3.10 ($3.48) to €3.15 ($3.54).
Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from €2.50 ($2.81) to €2.70 ($3.03). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from €46.00 ($51.69) to €47.00 ($52.81).
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its price target increased by Societe Generale from €860.00 ($966.29) to €900.00 ($1,011.24). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,500 ($33.61) to GBX 2,600 ($34.96).
SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from CHF 30.50 to CHF 27.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from €30.00 ($33.71) to €34.70 ($38.99). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $15.00.
Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 7th:
BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from €64.00 ($71.91) to €69.60 ($78.20). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from 1,350.00 to 1,330.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)
had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,950 ($26.22) to GBX 2,100 ($28.23).
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from €14.60 ($16.40) to €14.70 ($16.52). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from €54.00 ($60.67) to €53.00 ($59.55).
Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from €151.00 ($169.66) to €110.00 ($123.60).
Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) had its target price boosted by Societe Generale from 114.00 to 120.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from 157.00 to 160.00.
Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from GBX 9,800 ($131.76) to GBX 6,100 ($82.01).
ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from €16.30 ($18.31) to €17.00 ($19.10). UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its target price raised by Societe Generale from €2.65 ($2.98) to €2.75 ($3.09). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from €3.10 ($3.48) to €3.15 ($3.54).
Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from €2.50 ($2.81) to €2.70 ($3.03). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from €46.00 ($51.69) to €47.00 ($52.81).
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its target price raised by Societe Generale from €860.00 ($966.29) to €900.00 ($1,011.24). Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,500 ($33.61) to GBX 2,600 ($34.96).
SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from CHF 30.50 to CHF 27.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from €30.00 ($33.71) to €34.70 ($38.99). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $15.00.
Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.