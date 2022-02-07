Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 7th (BNPQY, CABGY, CMPGY, CRARY, CYJBF, DLVHF, DNKEY, GRUB, ING, ISNPY)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 7th:

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from €64.00 ($71.91) to €69.60 ($78.20). UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from 1,350.00 to 1,330.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,950 ($26.22) to GBX 2,100 ($28.23).

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from €14.60 ($16.40) to €14.70 ($16.52). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from €54.00 ($60.67) to €53.00 ($59.55).

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from €151.00 ($169.66) to €110.00 ($123.60).

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) had its price target boosted by Societe Generale from 114.00 to 120.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from 157.00 to 160.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from GBX 9,800 ($131.76) to GBX 6,100 ($82.01).

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from €16.30 ($18.31) to €17.00 ($19.10). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its price target raised by Societe Generale from €2.65 ($2.98) to €2.75 ($3.09). Societe Generale currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from €3.10 ($3.48) to €3.15 ($3.54).

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from €2.50 ($2.81) to €2.70 ($3.03). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from €46.00 ($51.69) to €47.00 ($52.81).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its price target increased by Societe Generale from €860.00 ($966.29) to €900.00 ($1,011.24). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,500 ($33.61) to GBX 2,600 ($34.96).

SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from CHF 30.50 to CHF 27.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from €30.00 ($33.71) to €34.70 ($38.99). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $15.00.

